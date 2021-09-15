Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - An officer with the Morehead Police Department was exposed to an unknown substance earlier this week, the department reports.

Officials say the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the officer exposed was given naloxone.

The officer was transported to the hospital for observation. No word on their condition.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.