Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - An officer with the Morehead Police Department was exposed to an unknown substance earlier this week, the department reports.

Officials say the incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the officer exposed was given naloxone.

The officer was transported to the hospital for observation. No word on their condition.

