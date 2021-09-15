Advertisement

Masks will be optional for Science Hill School District students

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SCIENCE HILL, Ky. (WKYT) - Masks will be optional for the Science Hill School District students.

With days before Senate Bill 1 officially cancels a statewide mask mandate for Kentucky schools, Science Hill Independent said they are not adopting their own.

“We had surveyed our parents and about 90% of parents that wanted to have a voice and decide themselves whether they mask their children or not,” said Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse.

Dyehouse said he’s not gotten any negative reaction from parents about the decision. As of Wednesday afternoon, Pulaski County is in the red, with an incidence rate of 60.9.

“All I’m concerned about is what’s best for our students here. And what’s best for us is not what’s best for Fayette County, Jefferson County, even Pulaski County,” Dyehouse said.

Sarah New, a parent at Science Hill Independent, is praising the district for the optional decision. She said she believes her children will do better in class without them on.

“When we got the option for our kids to do it, I was happy. I was ready to say no. I’m letting them make their own choices. If they want to wear a mask at school, then I most definitely will let them,” New said.

The district will be changing their quarantine policies too. For five days, healthy students who were exposed will have multiple temperature and symptom checks a day. If they pass, they’ll go on to class.

“We’re not going to quarantine healthy kids. We feel like they need to be in school, and we have healthy kids that are being sent home for 10 days,” Dyehouse said.

The district has 441 students. As of Wednesday morning, 18 are in quarantine. There have been 13 students test positive throughout the school year.

