Lexington firefighter assaulted after overdose victim regained consciousness, police say

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington firefighter was assaulted while responding to an overdose call.

Police say an officer saw a person in the road on West Main Street Wednesday morning, treated him with Narcan and then requested help from the fire department.

They say when the man regained consciousness he became combative and fought with the firefighter, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The man was hospitalized for evaluation. He is facing a charge of 3rd degree assault.

