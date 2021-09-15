Letcher Central’s Carson Adams earns Player of the Week

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s no secret that the quarterback is the heart and soul of any good offense.

Letcher Central’s Carson Adams is proof of that. Met with adversity last year, he hit the field running in 2021.

“It was good because last year we were practicing every day and didn’t know if we’d even get to play,” Adams said. “Like we had our senior night the first game of the year because they were just trying to get it in. So it feels good to actually practice and work to know that we’re going to be able to play on Fridays.”

When it came to the Cougars’ 36-0 shut out win over Hazard, Adams proved himself as a leader by scoring five touchdowns.

“In a game sometimes, you don’t soak it in as much as you should and then after the game, to see that he had such a good game and did so well, I’m really proud of him,” said Letcher Central head coach Junior Matthews.

Adams passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two, totaling 371 all-purpose yards.

“In the beginning of the game I kind of feel like I could have done better, honestly,” Adams said. “I threw a bunch of balls away and didn’t make the right reads but we all settled in and we all said if we score one time they’re going to quit and just pushed it down their throats.”

Matthews shares that it’s the player Adams is off the field that makes him special.

“You get so close to your kids, I know every coach does,” Matthews said. “And again, seeing him go through being a starting quarterback. Because again, if we win and we score it’s all him and if we lose and we don’t score it’s all him right? It’s tough, so it’s been really fun to just watch him develop over the last three years and to be able to take that in stride and to not let it affect the next play.”

The Letcher Central will be back in action next Friday, starting district play against Perry Central.

