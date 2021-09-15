Lee County Schools enforce mask mandate

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County School system, which has lost two staff members to COVID-19 this school year, will be enforcing a mask mandate, officials say.

The Lee County Board of Education made the unanimous decision to require masks for the foreseeable future on Tuesday night.

School officials are offering COVID-19 tests and screenings to students and staff.

“Our families communicate very well with us, if they get COVID out of the school,” said Sarah Wasson of Lee County Schools. “We only have had 9 students that have tested positive...I think our staff is really thankful for the mask mandate. Because they have seen their fellow staff members hurting. They also want to remain safe.”

The mask mandate in Lee County is for all students, staff and visitors.

