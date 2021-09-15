Advertisement

Lee County Schools enforce mask mandate

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lee County School system, which has lost two staff members to COVID-19 this school year, will be enforcing a mask mandate, officials say.

The Lee County Board of Education made the unanimous decision to require masks for the foreseeable future on Tuesday night.

School officials are offering COVID-19 tests and screenings to students and staff.

“Our families communicate very well with us, if they get COVID out of the school,” said Sarah Wasson of Lee County Schools. “We only have had 9 students that have tested positive...I think our staff is really thankful for the mask mandate. Because they have seen their fellow staff members hurting. They also want to remain safe.”

The mask mandate in Lee County is for all students, staff and visitors.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Corbin restaurant features on the Food Network
Southeastern Kentucky restaurant reaches final round of show on the Food Network

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
WATCH | Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
Person hit and killed by car in Breathitt County
Saul Martinez utilizes a bucket truck to take him to the tree tops. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Sheriff: Man died during tree cutting operation in Bell County