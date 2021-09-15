Lake Cumberland District Health Department warns community about phone scams

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department are warning the community about phone scams targeting people in the region.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Health Department officials said they had reports of scammers presenting themselves as members of the LCDHD.

The Health Department officials say they will never ask for personal information over the phone.

They also request that if you think you have been reached by the Health Department in error to hang up and call them at (606) 678-4761 to confirm directly.

