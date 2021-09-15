Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing busy highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A well-known Lafollette man was hit and killed crossing Appalachian Highway Sept. 4 around 10:20 p.m. Jacksboro police told WVLT News.

A driver accidently hit Larry Jones and sent him to the hospital where he died.

Family and Friends said Jones was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease when he was 40 years-old. The genetics condition prevented Jones from driving and walking, talking was a daily challenge.

“It scared me so bad to watch him walk across the road,” his classmate and friend Carla Bolton said.

Jones walked everywhere including Bolton’s restaurant, The Local.

“He had the desire not to stay home and let the disease take him. If he kept moving, he kept moving,” said Bolton said. “He was the most determined human I’ve ever known. Most people with something like this would give up. He didn’t.”

Inside the restaurant, tables filled up just as the doors open, but one sat empty. A personal plaque, flowers and a picture reserve Jones’ table.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.