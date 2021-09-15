Advertisement

Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing busy highway

A man was hit and killed crossing Appalachian Highway Sept. 4 around 10:20 p.m. Jacksboro police told WVLT News.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A well-known Lafollette man was hit and killed crossing Appalachian Highway Sept. 4 around 10:20 p.m. Jacksboro police told WVLT News.

A driver accidently hit Larry Jones and sent him to the hospital where he died.

Family and Friends said Jones was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease when he was 40 years-old. The genetics condition prevented Jones from driving and walking, talking was a daily challenge.

“It scared me so bad to watch him walk across the road,” his classmate and friend Carla Bolton said.

Jones walked everywhere including Bolton’s restaurant, The Local.

“He had the desire not to stay home and let the disease take him. If he kept moving, he kept moving,” said Bolton said. “He was the most determined human I’ve ever known. Most people with something like this would give up. He didn’t.”

Inside the restaurant, tables filled up just as the doors open, but one sat empty. A personal plaque, flowers and a picture reserve Jones’ table.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

Latest News

Virginia flag
Southwest Virginia deputy not charged after officer-involved shooting kills 16-year-old suspect
Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance
Community honors Lafollette man
Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing busy highway
Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory
Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory