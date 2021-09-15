KYTC: Tree removal operations to begin Thursday on I-75 in Whitley County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Whitley County can expect more traffic on I-75 starting Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials, said there will be intermittent right lane closings beginning Thursday, September 24.

There will be tree cutting and removal operations each day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The work is expected to go until Friday, September 24.

KYTC officials said drivers should expect delays.

