Advertisement

KYTC: Tree removal operations to begin Thursday on I-75 in Whitley County

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in Whitley County can expect more traffic on I-75 starting Thursday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials, said there will be intermittent right lane closings beginning Thursday, September 24.

There will be tree cutting and removal operations each day from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The work is expected to go until Friday, September 24.

KYTC officials said drivers should expect delays.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

Latest News

Corbin man sentenced to 25 years in prison
Sheriff: Belfry man gets 197 months in prison for drug trafficking
School officials: Masks recommended indoors, but not required
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for counties north of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. for some