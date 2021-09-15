Advertisement

KSP arrests two in connection with February arson

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been arrested in connection with an arson in Russell County.

Kentucky State Police says 33-year-old Sarah Lykins, of Jamestown, Ky. was arrested Wednesday on an arson charge and 41-year-old Richard Carlisle, of Owensboro, Ky. was arrested on a charge of complicity to arson.

KSP says the arrests came after a seven-month long investigation into an arson that destroyed Triple Crown Outfitters Lodge in Jamestown, Ky. in February 2021.

Lykins and Carlisle are currently in the Daviess County Detention Center.

