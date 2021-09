LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time in 11 years, WWE Raw is coming to Louisville.

The event will be held at KFC Yum! Center on Monday, November 8.

Tickets, which range in price from $125 to $23, go on sale Friday, September 17 at 10 a.m. at the KFC Yum! Center box office and ticketmaster.com.

WWE Raw is broadcast live on USA Network.

