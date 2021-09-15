Advertisement

Josh Ali facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident

(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to court documents, Kentucky wide receiver Josh Ali is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident earlier this year.

Fayette District Court representatives tell WYMT that a Lexington Police citation filed in March says Ali told police that he was falling asleep at the wheel and hit a car in front of him. The citation says that he left the scene.

Ali has a court appreance on the case scheduled for Monday.

Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance also filed a lawsuit against Ali on June 29. The complaint says that Ali caused an accident involving someone who is insuraed through the company, further stating that he did not have insurance at the time of the accident.

No exhibits were presented in the complaint.

A UK spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions about the case.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Corbin restaurant features on the Food Network
Southeastern Kentucky restaurant reaches final round of show on the Food Network

Latest News

Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services
Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 4
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top Ten after week four
Coach Mark Stoops holds his pre-Chattanooga news conference on Sep. 13, 2021.
Coach Mark Stoops holds pre-Chattanooga news conference
South Carolina running back Tavien Feaster (4) gets into the endzone for a touchdown against...
Kentucky-South Carolina kickoff time announced