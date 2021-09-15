Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department released Wednesday that it is investigating a case involving the possible abuse of an infant.

According to the release, the investigation began Dec. 20, 2020, when officers responded to a hospital due to reports of the suspected abuse of a 2-month-old boy.

On Sept. 9, detectives say they were notified that the child, now 11-months-old, had passed away.

“I just always thought he was going to be here and he was going to be OK,” said the boy’s mother Olivia Taylor.

Huntington Police says it will obtain medical records and opinions, as well as an autopsy report determining the cause of death of the infant.

“Just wish that I could have one more day and there is just not enough to say. He did so good and he was so strong and he didn’t lose his fight. His work was done here,” Taylor said.

Should the reports indicate the child died as a result of abuse, the Huntington Police Department says it will “proceed with a full prosecution of any potential suspects, in coordination with the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office.”

WSAZ spoke with the family mourning the loss of 11-month-old Silas Lee.

