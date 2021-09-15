‘He’s definitely a fighter’: Johnson County student battles COVID-19

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Johnson Central High School community has been praying hard over the last few months as COVID-19 continues to hit the community in what students considered unexpected places.

Cameron Law, a sophomore at the school, was diagnosed with COVID-19 early this month. After about a week of being sick, Law was admitted into UK Medical Center and placed on a ventilator.

“Cam’s one of my more dedicated students. He definitely one of the first to show up, last to leave,” said Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor Joe Dempsey. “Cam, I know you’re gonna make it. I know for a fact God’s gonna help you through this.”

As Law continued to battle the virus for almost a week on the vent, his peers came together in prayer. They filled the football field and sent prayers to the kid who they say is always sending light wherever he goes.

“No matter how dull the room is, he would always crack some joke and we would all laugh and everything. And you can definitely tell a change in the classroom. That he’s not been here,” said classmate and friend, Alison Kehler.

Tuesday, they felt those prayers were working as Law was taken off of the ventilator and seems to be improving.

“They said he was doing great. You know, again, we want to thank those people that prayed for him. For him and his family, it most definitely showed with this case of him being able to come off that vent,” said Principal Justin Arms.

Still, his friends and loved ones continue to pray and rally behind Law as they wait for his return to the school.

“We all love you here. We’re praying for you. I know you’ve got the strength to get over whatever you’re going through,” said friend and classmate, Tyler Spencer.

“We definitely need his jokes back again,” said Kehler. “And his family and him are both very strong. They will get through this. He’s definitely a fighter.”

Many students say they did not take the virus seriously when it first started spreading. But, now that it is in their own halls, between Cam and Coach Matney, they are taking measures to keep it out and hoping their peace of mind will return in the days to come.

