Harlan County officials alarmed at recent increase in COVID-19 cases

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Harlan County are becoming increasingly concerned about the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the area.

According to the Team Kentucky website, the county had 4,241 total cases as of Tuesday with an incidence rate of 171, which is the eighth-highest in the Commonwealth. The county also has more than 100 deaths.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley said that the amount of unvaccinated cases is alarming and is also putting strain on their healthcare system.

“The unvaccinated cases are really causing a strain. All of our ventilators are in use, our I-C-U is at capacity,” Mosley said. “We have a lot of other people that are very sick that are in the hospital and that leaves less space for people have heart attacks or strokes or are in car accidents or what have you, to get the treatment that they need.”

Mosley also says to consult your doctor before making any assumptions regarding the vaccine.

