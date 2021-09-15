Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear sits down with WYMT
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Wednesday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 5,398 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 639,687.

The nearly 5,400 new cases Wednesday is the fourth-highest total of daily new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

1,530 of Wednesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,493 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (a decrease of 21 since Tuesday) with 648 in the ICU (a decrease of 18 since Tuesday). 436 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 8 since Tuesday).

Gov. Beshear also announced 49 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,144.

As of Wednesday, 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Whitley County is still leading the state with an incidence rate of 206.8 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 13.02%.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

