Gov. Justice | ‘We are dealing with a disease attacking the unvaccinated’

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During his briefing Wednesday to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice showed graphics comparing the number of COVID vaccinated West Virginians in the state’s hospitals compared to the number of unvaccinated.

Gov. Justice quoted a Senator and West Virginia doctor Wednesday by calling COVID-19 a ‘disease attacking the unvaccinated.’

“He is right. For the most part, where we are today, those who are being hospitalized, especially those in the ICU units - they are overwhelmingly the unvaccinated. So, for the most part, we are dealing with a disease that is attacking the unvaccinated,” said Gov. Justice. “Now, you can still get it if you have been vaccinated.”

According to Gov. Justice, 84.8 percent, or 745 individuals, in the hospital right now are unvaccinated compared to the 15.2 percent that have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

893 West Virginians are currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications, 275 have been admitted into the ICU and 160 are on ventilators.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 1,805 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday along with 35 additional COVID-related deaths.

DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 46-year old male from Upshur County, an 87-year old male from Mineral County, a 47-year old female from Cabell County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, a 71-year old female from Pleasants County, a 79-year old male from Harrison County, an 88-year old male from Mingo County, a 79-year old male from Randolph County, an 80-year old male from Tyler County, an 81-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Harrison County, a 75-year old female from Cabell County, a 50-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Hancock County, a 47-year old male from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Calhoun County, a 46-year old female from Harrison County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old male from Jefferson County, a 29-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old female from Wirt County, a 58-year old female from Monroe County, a 44-year old male from Raleigh County, a 71-year old female from Monongalia County, a 58-year old male from Mingo County, a 55-year old male from Monongalia County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 58-year old male from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County.

27,674 cases of COVID-19 are considered active in the state and DHHR data shows 1,783 reported cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta.

There have been 3,624,248 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 214,984 total cases and 3,296 deaths.

43 counties are listed as red on the County Alert System map. One county is green, Tucker county, indicating a lower infection rate.

74 percent of the eligible population in West Virginia has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

West Virginians 12 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register for the second Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes by visiting doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

184,014 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2,207), Berkeley (15,490), Boone (2,804), Braxton (1,538), Brooke (2,657), Cabell (12,223), Calhoun (730), Clay (946), Doddridge (910), Fayette (4,795), Gilmer (1,090), Grant (1,699), Greenbrier (3,964), Hampshire (2,464), Hancock (3,347), Hardy (2,012), Harrison (8,097), Jackson (2,932), Jefferson (5,740), Kanawha (19,943), Lewis (2,150), Lincoln (2,164), Logan (4,368), Marion (5,979), Marshall (4,473), Mason (2,906), McDowell (2,192), Mercer (6,879), Mineral (3,722), Mingo (3,698), Monongalia (10,976), Monroe (1,769), Morgan (1,626), Nicholas (2,721), Ohio (5,265), Pendleton (959), Pleasants (1,183), Pocahontas (904), Preston (3,735), Putnam (6,996), Raleigh (9,297), Randolph (4,171), Ritchie (1,077), Roane (1,011), Summers (1,122), Taylor (1,725), Tucker (804), Tyler (1,101), Upshur (3,188), Wayne (4,359), Webster (842), Wetzel (2,025), Wirt (636), Wood (10,468), Wyoming (2,905).

