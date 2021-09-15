Advertisement

First of new restaurants to open in Boyd County

By Kimberly Keagy
Sep. 15, 2021
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A new restaurant is preparing to open in South Ashland in a few weeks.

Owners of Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse expect to open around the beginning of October.

“My intent for this area here is kind of what Louisville has, but on a smaller scale. A place where you can come to several different venues with different themes, said co-owner Scott Ball.

Ball, along with his business partner, plans to open six pubs during the next two years. The future site of Alumni Tavern sits next store to Tomcat Bourbon and Brewhouse. The two businesses will share an outdoor patio. Ball said the brewhouse will feature a full menu.

“At least 20 people a day come in and take a tour,” Ball said. “It’s been needed for a long time. That’s what the citizens wanted, and they voted for. Sometimes you have to be progressive and move forward.”

Voters agreed in 2020 to allow alcohol sales in Boyd County.

Ashland football memorabilia decorates the inside of the restaurant, including a poster signed by the 2020 championship team.

Ball pledged to donate a portion of the profits earned each month to the Ashland football program.

