Family, friends come together to support local woman fighting breast cancer

Family and friends of Denise Blevins are raising money for her treatment.
Family and friends of Denise Blevins are raising money for her treatment.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MCDOWELL, Ky. (WYMT) - For Denise Blevins, Tuesday evening began with a welcoming surprise.

“She thinks she’s going out to eat tonight with her children and daughter-in-law, but she’s not,” Blevins’ friend Kristy Moore said. “She’s coming down here.”

Friends and family gathered with a parade through the McDowell community in Floyd County in an attempt to lift her spirits.

“My daughter’s like, trying to go around the firetruck and I was like no, you can’t go around the firetruck!” Blevins said. “Then she rolled the window down and I was totally embarrassed.”

Blevins was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, going through reconstructive surgery to send it into remission. A visit to the doctor in February, however, changed everything.

“I thought I was sick because I work at the pharmacy so I thought well I better go to the doctor and get tested for COVID or whatever,” Blevins said. “Then when I did, it was back.”

Moore is taking charge of fundraising efforts for Blevins’ treatment. So far, they have raised more than $3,000.

“We just thought we’d take up some money because she has to have radiation,” Moore said. “She has to stay like two days, come home two days, go back for five days. We got enough money to get her breakfast, lunch and dinner and the nighttime stays.”

As Blevins reflected on her journey, she said that there is one thing that keeps her fighting.

“Just my kids and my family and this one, my grandbaby,” Blevins said. “I just don’t want to leave them.”

Blevins is scheduled to begin radiation treatment in the near future.

