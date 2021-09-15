Advertisement

Corbin man sentenced to 25 years in prison

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man will be spending 25 years in federal prison.

Andrew J. Kerr, 32, was sentenced for production of child pornography.

Kerr recorded and saved images and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor in 2020. He pleaded guilty in June 2021.

Kentucky officials said he must serve 85% of his sentence, then he will be under supervision of a probation officer for the rest of his life.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

Latest News

Image of a bright orange road work ahead sign against a blue sky with light clouds
KYTC: Tree removal operations to begin Thursday on I-75 in Whitley County
Sheriff: Belfry man gets 197 months in prison for drug trafficking
School officials: Masks recommended indoors, but not required
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for counties north of the Hal Rogers Parkway/Highway 80...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8 p.m. for some