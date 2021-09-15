Corbin man sentenced to 25 years in prison

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man will be spending 25 years in federal prison.

Andrew J. Kerr, 32, was sentenced for production of child pornography.

Kerr recorded and saved images and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor in 2020. He pleaded guilty in June 2021.

Kentucky officials said he must serve 85% of his sentence, then he will be under supervision of a probation officer for the rest of his life.

