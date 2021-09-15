Advertisement

Community praying for ‘complete healing’ as coach responds to COVID-19 treatments

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Johnson Central High School is still in prayer as head football coach Jim Matney continues his fight against COVID-19.

The coach, who school officials say was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator, has had few updates since. But, according to JCHS Principal Justin Arms, a new treatment is showing signs of improvement for Matney.

“They did a different type of treatment for him yesterday and he responded very well. Today is the first day since he’s been in the hospital that his wife is going to have the opportunity to see him,” said Arms. ”At the end of the day, we want to pray for him and his complete healing. And hopefully his return to Johnson Central.”

Arms said the community remains hopeful, and he encourages everyone to continue praying for Matney and his family as he works to recover.

