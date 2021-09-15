Cold front brings chances for showers and storms back to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain chances are back in the mountains and some spots probably won’t make it out of the 70s this afternoon. Buckle up.

Today and Tonight

The cold front will do two things today. It will keep our skies overcast and it will keep our temperatures down. Rain chances will steadily increase in coverage throughout the day and make for some soggy conditions later.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, but I’m not sold on that. We’ll see how it plays out.

As I said above, I don’t think we make it out of the upper 70s for highs. Rain could be heavy at times, some keep your umbrellas handy.

Tonight, the rain will continue for a bit before starting to move out. Lows will eventually drop into the mid to upper 60s, depending on cloud cover.

Extended Forecast

So far, it appears the remnants of what was once Hurricane Nicholas stay off to our south, but they could still have some impact on our weather at home, especially with cloud cover. I think we start off Thursday with overcast skies, especially south and that could keep our temps down some into the low 80s for highs. I also can’t rule out some scattered rain chances in the afternoon hours, so keep that on your radar.

As for football Friday night and fall festival weekend, the forecast looks a little more improved. Highs should return to the low to mid-80s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s. Some small rain chances continue, but nothing I don’t think we can’t handle.

