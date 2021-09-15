Class of 2022 prospect Chris Livingston commits to UK
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WYMT) - Highly sought after recruit Chris Livingston has made his committment.
The five-star small forward from Buchtel High School in Akron, Ohio chose UK over Georgetown, Memphis and Tennessee State in an announcement on SportsCenter’s Twitter page.
According to 247Sports, Livingtson made his visit to Lexington on June 18. He joins Class of 2022 top recruit Shaedon Sharpe in UK’s recruiting class.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.