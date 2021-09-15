Advertisement

Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory

By Tamar Sher
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Looming effects of the pandemic have affected new car sales around the country as there is an ongoing production shortage in microchips needed for new cars.

The shortage has caused a delay in overall car production impacting dealerships like D-Patrick.

“We’ve certainly been affected,” General Sales Manager, Tony Ricketts said.

Ricketts also said, “Certainly when you drive around, and you see the car lots, there’re a lot less cars. But, we’re also able to sell into what we call the pipeline. We know what cars are coming in, and we’re matching customers up with those cars that’re in the process of being built. We’re doing that more than ever. So, a lot of the cars coming off the trucks are already sold.”

Other changes seen in dealerships include the shift to digital sales and the increase in used car sales.

Evansville dealership personnel say they expect an increase in ground stock inventory over time as the production of chips and other car parts gradually ramp up.

As a result, beginning Tuesday, the Toyota West Plant in Gibson County began halting production until Friday. The East plant will only be closed on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
NYT data shows Kentucky has some of the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in the country

Latest News

Virginia flag
Southwest Virginia deputy not charged after officer-involved shooting kills 16-year-old suspect
Morehead police officer exposed to unknown substance
Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing highway
Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing busy highway
Community honors Lafollette man
Lafollette restaurant holds special reservation for customer killed crossing busy highway