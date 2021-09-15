Car dealerships saying microchip shortages cause shift in inventory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Looming effects of the pandemic have affected new car sales around the country as there is an ongoing production shortage in microchips needed for new cars.

The shortage has caused a delay in overall car production impacting dealerships like D-Patrick.

“We’ve certainly been affected,” General Sales Manager, Tony Ricketts said.

Ricketts also said, “Certainly when you drive around, and you see the car lots, there’re a lot less cars. But, we’re also able to sell into what we call the pipeline. We know what cars are coming in, and we’re matching customers up with those cars that’re in the process of being built. We’re doing that more than ever. So, a lot of the cars coming off the trucks are already sold.”

Other changes seen in dealerships include the shift to digital sales and the increase in used car sales.

Evansville dealership personnel say they expect an increase in ground stock inventory over time as the production of chips and other car parts gradually ramp up.

As a result, beginning Tuesday, the Toyota West Plant in Gibson County began halting production until Friday. The East plant will only be closed on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.