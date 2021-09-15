Advertisement

Biden to deliver remarks on national security initiative

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.(The White House)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks on a national security initiative Wednesday afternoon.

The remarks are scheduled to happen in the East Room of the White House.

Though the White House didn’t specify what the initiative is, media reports out of Australia state that it involves a new technology-sharing defense agreement between the U.S., Australia and Great Britain.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at the State Department.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Troopers say Ramey confessed to murdering Adkins and concealing her body inside the home.
Woman arrested for murder after body is found inside trash bag
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Corbin restaurant features on the Food Network
Southeastern Kentucky restaurant reaches final round of show on the Food Network

Latest News

Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
WATCH | Heavy rain causing high water issues in Kentucky
Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
WATCH | Bells toll, plans for memorial announced to honor fallen Kentucky EMTs
Hurricane Ida comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with...
CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month
In this Sept. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader...
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘destruction’ of S.Korean ties
Reba McEntire rescued from second story building window in downtown Atoka after stairs of...
WATCH: Reba McEntire rescued from second story window after stairs collapse