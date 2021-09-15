Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin expands drive-thru COVID-19 screening

By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin has expanded the hours for their drive-thru COVID-19 screening center.

Located in Corbin on the Trillium Center Circle Parking Lot, testing is now available seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

No doctor order is required, but appointments may be made at (606) 526-4820.

The expanded service will meet the recent rise in demand according to Teresa Cobb, the Executive Director of Nursing and Clinical Services and Emergency Response.

“[People] who are concerned that they’ve been exposed or they’ve been near someone, or they’ve heard someone has tested positive for COVID or has COVID like symptoms and they’re fearful and they want to be tested,” she said.

Test results are available within 24 to 48 hours. While patients wait, they’re encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands frequently and remain physically distanced.

