West Virginia man arrested in Buchanan County shooting investigation

29-year-old Andrew Bird of Fayette, W. Va.
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have revealed the identity of the suspect charged in connection with a shooting that sent one person to a hospital on Saturday, according to CBS affiliate WJHL.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Bryant Bird, 29 of Fayette, West Virginia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bird shot another man after an altercation early Saturday morning on Slate Creek Road. The victim was taken to Buchanan General Hospital and transferred to a hospital in Pikeville, Kentucky for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators charged Bird with malicious wounding. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

