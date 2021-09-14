Advertisement

Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 4

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are the Top 5 Plays from the fourth week of mountain football, sponsored by Appalachian Hospice & Home Care Health Services.

No. 5 - Harlan’s Jayden Ward fights along the sideline for first down

No. 4 - Somerset’s Robey Browning breaks up touchdown pass

No. 3 - Leslie County defense sacks Fairview’s quarterback

No. 2 - Bell County’s Carter McCune narrowly intercepts Lincoln County pass

No. 1 - Johnson Central’s Mason Lawson 94-yard touchdown run

