WARFIELD, Ky. (WYMT) - A three car crash has shut down part of KY-40 near Warfield in Martin County Monday evening.

The Warfield Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on KY-40 on the Warfield side of Buck Creek Mountain.

The road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.