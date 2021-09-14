Showers and storms return as cold front works in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stretch of (mostly) dry and comfortable weather, our pattern looks to take a soggier turn as we head for the middle and end of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Most of us dealing with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with only the smallest possibility of a scattered shower or storm this evening. Any rain looks to diminish by the overnight hours as partly cloudy skies turn mostly cloudy overnight. Nighttime lows stay mild and muggy, into the low to middle 60s.

Mostly cloudy skies greet us for Wednesday morning as our frontal boundary works closer to the region. Scattered showers and storms look to break out along it thanks to the warm and humid airmass. A couple of those storms could have some gusty winds or heavy rain with them, but we’re mostly looking at just garden variety thunderstorms. The extra cloud cover and rainfall will keep our highs a bit lower, down towards the lower 80s. Showers diminish in coverage overnight, but don’t go away completely, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. We fall back into the lower to middle 60s.

Through the Work Week and Beyond

The cold front doesn’t quite know when to quit as we finish out the work week. The boundary kind of loses its steam over the region, allowing daily chances for showers and storms, mainly in the heat of the afternoon. Additionally, by Thursday and into Friday, our overall pattern will allow tropical moisture from the remnants of Nicholas to also work into the mountains. That could mean that any afternoon storms we see will likely be efficient rain producers as well. This pattern looks to continue right on through the weekend, and even into early next week.

Temperatures look to stay mild and muggy throughout the work week as well, with low to middle 80s in place just about every afternoon. Showers and storms should diminish overnight, with low temperatures staying in the low to middle 60s. Yep, it’s a little taste of summer continuing right on into fall.

