Rockcastle County sees 96% increase in COVID-19 case rate, NYT reports

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Counties in Kentucky and Tennessee make up the top ten most COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the New York Times.

Perry County remains the highest, but Clay and Rockcastle Counties are also on the list.

Rockcastle Regional Hospital is one of many hospitals across the state seeing the results of increasing case rates.

There are currently about ten patients being treated and some of them have severe cases of COVID-19.

“Given the data we have, what we have shown in the vaccine’s ability to save lives,” said Dr. David Bullock of Rockcastle Regional Hospital. “It decreases hospitalization. But we still have plenty of people who simply won’t take the vaccine.”

Dr. Bullock says their vaccination rate is only 37 percent, which is much lower than both the state and national average.

He says that leads to more patients; some who respond to treatments, others who either stay in the hospital on a ventilator for many days, and those who unfortunately die from the disease.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.