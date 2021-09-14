Advertisement

Public Service Commission alerts customers about scam

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission is warning customers about a new phone scam.

PSC officials say in most instances, the caller identifies themselves as a Suddenlink representative and explains the company is upgrading customers’ equipment in order to improve the quality of service.

The customer is promised a $40 credit and free service for the months of November and December if they pay $200 for new equipment.

“If a caller claims to be from Suddenlink, or any utility, and makes an offer that sounds too good to be true, hang up on them and call the company at the customer service number that appears on your bill,” warned PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane.  “These scammers are criminals and customers should never interact with them.  Do not share your banking or credit card information with anyone you cannot confirm is a legitimate utility representative.  And never share your personal information, including your Social Security number.  If you receive a call such as this, call the police and report it immediately.”

