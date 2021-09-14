One more nice day before rain chances return to the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas Gulf Coast early Tuesday morning and that could have an impact on our weather here at home in the coming days.

Today and Tonight

The forecast will start off foggy and cool this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-60s for a lot of spots. We will continue to keep the fog around through the middle of the day before it starts to lift. I think we see a mix of sun and clouds for a while, but some afternoon haze could put a damper on things at times. Highs should still make their way into the mid-80s for most this afternoon.

Tonight, clouds continue to increase ahead of the remnants of Nicholas, which could be close enough by to throw some literal shade at us on Wednesday. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s late as rain chances increase slightly.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday is looking a little dreary for most of us. We could see lots of cloud cover and waves of rain, depending on how fast the tropical moisture to our south approaches our region. Because of the cloud cover, I’m going to drop our high down to right around 80 with some spots not making it out of the 70s. Those rain chances, while staying scattered, should start to move out Wednesday night giving way to a cooler, and somewhat drier, end to the work and school week.

