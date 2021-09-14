New program addresses ongoing efforts to help those affected by substance abuse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials launched a new initiative on Tuesday to help address concerns fueled by the ongoing addiction crisis and to provide support to those impacted by substance abuse.

The Kentucky Transformational Employment Program, or KTEP, is a joint effort between the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Foundation, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the Office of Drug Control Policy, the Kentuckiana Health Collaborative and the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort.

KTEP is the result of Senate Bill 191 passed by the 2020 General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear to foster economic opportunities for individuals impacted by substance use and to facilitate access to substance use disorder treatment.

“Kentucky’s business community has long sought to be part of the solution for the terrible addiction crisis impacting our Commonwealth—and thanks to the Kentucky Transformational Employment Program, we now have a defined and viable pathway to do so,” said Sherri Craig, vice president of public policy at CHI Saint Joseph Health in a news release from the state.

Officials say the Commonwealth currently ranks 48th in the nation for workforce participation, with COVID-19 only making the problem worse.

To make sure the program is working as intended, data will be collected on a regular basis from participating employers. You can find more information about how to sign up for that here.

