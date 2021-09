PIKEVEILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville’s inaugural Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival officially has new dates after being postponed earlier this month.

City officials initially postponed the event on September 3 due to the COVID-19 surge. You can see our previous story here.

The new dates are Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30.

