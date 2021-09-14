Advertisement

Monoclonal antibodies being used more often in Ky. to treat COVID-19

Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says monoclonal antibody use is increasing across the state.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - More people are using monoclonal antibodies across Kentucky.

It’s the latest effort to treat patients with COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says roughly 3,500 doses have been administered.

“These are synthetic laboratory created antibodies,” said Dr. Stack. “It’s a temporary immune boost to help people who are already sick hopefully have a more mild disease.”

Stack says the state is trying to ramp up administration efforts. 139 locations offer the antibodies, including UK HealthCare.

To qualify for the antibodies, you must show symptoms within 10 days of contracting COVID-19. You must also fall under one of the high risk categories.

“For example, some are if you’re older than 55 years of age. If you have BMI greater than 25. If you’re pregnant,” Dr. Stack said.

UK HealthCare is trying to find more space to offer the monoclonal antibodies to people with COVID-19.

However, health experts are urging people to get vaccinated. They say it’s lot easier than getting mono old antibodies.

