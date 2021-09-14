Advertisement

Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY, Ky. (WYMT) - With the members of the Kentucky General Assembly recently striking down a statewide school mask mandate and sending it back to the local districts to decide, we at WYMT wanted to know how each district has decided so far.

Here are the school systems that have decided to keep mandates in place, based on local data from health departments:

Harlan County

Johnson County

Paintsville Independent

Floyd County

All other districts have not announced a decision one way or the other yet.

Keep checking back here for updates.

