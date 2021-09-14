Advertisement

Maryville doctor pleads guilty to running clinic that prescribed opioids without cause

A Maryville man has pled guilty to maintaining an illegal drug premises Tuesday, officials said.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville man has pled guilty to maintaining an illegal drug premises Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice said in a release.

Dr. David Newman, 61, owned, operated and was Medical Director of Tennessee Valley Pain Specialists, a cash-equivalent pain clinic. According to the release, Newman operated the clinic while he was aware that his co-owner, Dr. Steven Mynatt, was prescribing opioid medication to patients for “no legitimate medical purpose.”

Mynatt and Newman were charged with drug-related offenses in 2019, when Mynatt pled guilty to prescribing the opioids.

Newman will be sentenced on Feb. 9, 2022 and faces up to 20 years in prison, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
At least one injured in crash on busy Kentucky interstate
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Knott Filters 11 pm
Knott County Filters 11 p.m.
The Lexington Fire Department celebrates 150 years of serving our community in September. The...
‘It’s okay to not be okay’: Lexington Fire Dept. helping firefighters cope with PTSD
The 2021 Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival will be held on Sep. 16-18 in Downtown Pikeville.
New dates announced for Pikeville Moonshine festival
A person holds a mask while walking outside, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Knox County Health Department reports record number of deaths