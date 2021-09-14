Advertisement

Magoffin County’s license application to operate ambulance service moves forward

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lifeguard Ambulance withdrew its claim against Magoffin County who applied to start its ambulance service.

Magoffin County officials recognized the need for additional EMS crews and applied for a Certificate of Need license to start its service in January 2020. A hearing approval was set for June 2020 at the state Capitol, but wasn’t held due to the pandemic.

A WSAZ Investigation revealed that an ambulance wasn’t available within the county 13 times, according to Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman and the 911 logs from July 1 through August 2021, meaning anyone in Magoffin County needing help had to wait for an ambulance to come from a neighboring county.

WSAZ reached out on the county’s behalf several times since state officials said: “a hearing would be scheduled in the near future” two weeks ago.

In a statement issued to WSAZ, a spokesperson said,” The affected party opposing the Magoffin County Certificate of Need has withdrawn, so there will be no hearing. The administrative hearing officer will review the application and make a decision based on criteria laid out in associated statutes and regulations.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Kentucky passes 8,000 COVID-19 deaths; Top 7 counties in Eastern Kentucky hold highest incident rate

Latest News

Police Lights
Three car crash shuts down KY-40 near Warfield
Health experts concerted for educators, students as delta variant spreads in Kentucky
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash
Joshua Keith Hoover was arrested on September 11, 2021.
Police: Floyd County man arrested after shooting into an apartment