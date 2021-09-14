Advertisement

Magoffin County receives green light on license regarding ambulance service

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - After waiting more than a year for an answer, Magoffin County Fiscal Court was granted a Certificate of Need (CON).

The change came after a WSAZ Investigation revealed an ambulance wasn’t available during more than a dozen emergencies in Magoffin County. Each time, a crew from a neighboring county had to respond, according to 911 logs and county Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman.

WSAZ checked in daily over two weeks when state officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said, “A hearing would be scheduled in the near future.”

Magoffin County officials wanted to open its own service because people in the region who need medical attention have to wait longer for help to arrive.

The only ambulance provider in the county was Lifeguard, which currently serves Magoffin and four surrounding counties.

In the filing, obtained exclusively by WSAZ, the county proposed plans to staff two ambulances, a BLS and ALS 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

The inspector general cited they received letters from school-aged children pleading for additional EMS providers to provide care for their grandparents.

State officials also said, “from April 2019 through October 2019 there were over 100 instances of response times by the Affected Party exceeding 30 minutes for emergency calls. Some of these responses were from Floyd and Pike Counties.”

There are still additional steps before the county can open its service.

Magoffin County will have to apply for an additional license to operate its ambulance service from the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Magoffin County’s CON will be issued in 40 days following now rebuttal from Lifeguard.

State officials told WSAZ that Lifeguard withdrew its claim against Magoffin County one week after WSAZ’s investigation “Fatal Flaw” aired. Lifeguard previously filed a claim against Magoffin County to the inspector general, citing they could meet the needs of the community and didn’t need additional EMS providers.

WSAZ Investigates | Fatal Flaw

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
Sheriff: One dead, three others airlifted to UK after crash on US-25 Wednesday
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Knott Filters 11 pm
Knott County Filters 11 p.m.
Health officials say the numbers have remained consistently high since Nov. 18.
Lake Cumberland District Health Department warns community about phone scams
Harlan County Courthouse.
Harlan County officials alarmed at recent increase in COVID-19 cases
Family and friends of Denise Blevins are raising money for her treatment.
Family, friends come together to support local woman fighting breast cancer
West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair voiced his opposition to President Joe Biden's...
W.Va. Senate Republicans hold press conference in response to Biden’s vaccine mandate