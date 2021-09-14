Advertisement

At least one injured in crash on busy Kentucky interstate

Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Laurel County.

Officials with the London City Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving two tractor-trailers. We’re told it is near the southbound ramp of Exit 41 along Interstate 75.

In a Facebook post, officials with the fire department are calling it an “injury accident”.

Another post from the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad states the ramp could be shut down for several hours until cleanup is complete.

Based on the pictures of the scene, it appears the two trailers belong to freight haulers.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more details.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Carter Conley
Eastern Kentucky Fire-Rescue Captain dies of COVID-19
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Kentucky plans to expand access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
New program addresses ongoing efforts to help those affected by substance abuse
One more nice day before rain chances return to the region