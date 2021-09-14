Advertisement

KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHRISTOPHER, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a Perry County man.

Troopers say they were sent to KY-451 in the Christopher community around 5:00 Monday evening. They say evidence indicated that 69-year-old Ricky V. Hill of Viper was driving on KY-451 when his Nissan Altima crossed over into the northbound lane and off the shoulder of the roadway before hitting an embankment, causing it to flip over.

Medical crews were able to free Hill from the vehicle and transport him to Hazard ARH, where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

Hill was wearing his seat belt. This crash remains under investigation

