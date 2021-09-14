Advertisement

Knox County Health Department reports record number of deaths

Officials also highlighted the process of reporting deaths, which explains why so many deaths are being reported at once.
A person holds a mask while walking outside, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Health Department released an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations and deaths Tuesday. In the update, officials reported 15 new deaths in Knox County, a record number.

Officials also highlighted the process of reporting deaths, which explains why so many deaths are being reported at once. According to Health Department officials, deaths are reported as Knox County residents learn about them, not necessarily the day of the death.

As of Tuesday, there are 5957 active COVID-19 cases, and none of the deaths have been people under 17-years-old.

The previous record for reported COVID-19 deaths in Knox County was 14 on Jan. 20, according to county data.

Health officials also recommended Knox County residents get vaccinated and continue to practice COVID-19 mitigation strategies like masking.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

