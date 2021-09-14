Advertisement

Kentucky Welcome Center on Interstate 65 at the Kentucky-Tennessee Line temporarily closed

Closure expected to last five days
(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Welcome Center on Interstate 65 at the Kentucky-Tennessee Line is temporarily closed for sanitation of the facility and staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

The closure is expected to last five days.

Truck parking will remain open.

Message boards have been placed to inform motorists the Welcome Center is closed.

Further information will be released when an exact date for when the Welcome Center will open.

