Advertisement

Kentucky State Police hosts Trooper Island Motorcycle Ride in Pikeville

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is hosting a motorcycle ride on Saturday, September 18.

The ride will start and finish at Mineshaft Harley Davidson, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

Some of Eastern Kentucky’s best views will be on display as riders travel through portions of Pike and Floyd counties.

At the end of the ride, meals and t-shirts will be available for purchase. Participants will also be entered to win different door prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Summer Camp for Kids.

Trooper Island is a Boys and Girls Camp for children between ages 10 to 12, and are selected from each of the sixteen Post areas. Troopers select children that may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a camp.

The address to Mineshaft Harley Davidson is 114 Harley Drive in Pikeville.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
U.S. 25 reopened in Laurel County after fatal crash
Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
Exit 41 on I-75 open again after crash Tuesday morning
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Knott Filters 11 pm
Knott County Filters 11 p.m.
Corbin restaurant featured on the Food Network
Bell County Historical Society hosts quilt show to highlight historic quilts
New flooring and walls now cover the Freedom Fellowship Church as the pastors get ready for...
London church to hold grand reopening this weekend after being devastated by flooding