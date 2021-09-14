Kentucky State Police hosts Trooper Island Motorcycle Ride in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is hosting a motorcycle ride on Saturday, September 18.

The ride will start and finish at Mineshaft Harley Davidson, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m.

Some of Eastern Kentucky’s best views will be on display as riders travel through portions of Pike and Floyd counties.

At the end of the ride, meals and t-shirts will be available for purchase. Participants will also be entered to win different door prizes.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Kentucky State Police Trooper Island Summer Camp for Kids.

Trooper Island is a Boys and Girls Camp for children between ages 10 to 12, and are selected from each of the sixteen Post areas. Troopers select children that may not otherwise have the opportunity to attend a camp.

The address to Mineshaft Harley Davidson is 114 Harley Drive in Pikeville.

