Kentucky Department of Education to reimburse schools for vaccine incentive

The Kentucky Department of Education is using emergency funds to reimburse schools for a vaccine incentive program.
The Kentucky Department of Education is using emergency funds to reimburse schools for a vaccine incentive program.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education is using emergency funds to reimburse schools for a vaccine incentive program.

Full and part-time public school employees are eligible for a one-time $100 payment if fully vaccinated.

To be reimbursed, school districts must first pay the employees. Districts are also encouraged to do more. The State Dept. of Education suggests matching the financial incentive or other rewards.

Officials at Perry County Schools have had some discussions about this and look to formalize a policy in the coming weeks.

”We’ve talked about some things and have some ideas in mind,” said Superintendent Jonathan Jett. “I plan to discuss that with the board at the regular September meeting.”

The incentive applies to people who have already been vaccinated as well as to people who are newly vaccinated.

The state is utilizing an emergency fund of $8.8 million to reimburse schools for 88,000 faculty.

