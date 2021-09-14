Advertisement

Governor Beshear to join the 2021 Kentucky Labor Management Virtual Conference

The Buffalo Trace distillery is located in Frankfort, Ky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear is planned to attend and join the 2021 Kentucky Labor-Management Virtual Conference Tuesday morning. The conference is planned to be at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Trace Distillery but will be available virtually for those who would like to watch.

The virtual Facebook Live presentation will share the 2021 Labor-Management Conference Scholarship Recipients and Labor and Management Award Winners. There will also be presenting a special recognition award and lifetime achievement award.

Governor Andy Beshear will make brief remarks prior to the presentation of awards.

