Governor Beshear announces more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Tuesday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 4,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 634,298.

1,154 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,514 Kentuckians remain hospitalized (an increase of 68 since Monday) with 666 in the ICU (an increase of 20 since Monday). 428 patients remain on a ventilator (an increase of 17 since Monday).

Gov. Beshear also announced 24 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,095.

As of Tuesday, 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all counties in the mountains. Whitley County is now leading the state with an incidence rate of 200.5 per 100,000 people.

The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 13.45%

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

