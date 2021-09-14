Advertisement

Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup set to celebrate National Public Lands Day

(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians will have a chance to celebrate National Public Lands Day by contributing to cleanup projects in Somerset.

The annual Friends of Lake Cumberland Cleanup is set for September 25 and is open to volunteers across the state.

“Whether this is your first or twentieth cleanup, I encourage you to come out for a couple of hours to work with your fellow citizens and help clean up the waters and lands of Lake Cumberland,” said Jonathan Friedman, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resource Manager for Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake.

Pre-registering is encouraged but not required. To pre-register, you can call the PRIDE office at 606-677-6150 or 888-577-4339 or email PRIDE@centertech.com.

The cleanup is planned to start at 12:00 p.m.

On Sept. 25, volunteer registration will begin at 8:00 a.m. local time at these locations:

  • Clinton County — Grider Hill Dock
  • Pulaski County — Waitsboro Recreation Area
  • Pulaski County — Burnside Island State Park
  • Russell County — Lake Cumberland State Resort Park
  • Russell County — Halcomb’s Landing
  • Wayne County — Conley Bottom Resort

