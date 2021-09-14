Advertisement

Death investigation under way in Wayne County

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Law enforcement has responded to a scene near the Wayne County/Cabell County line Tuesday.

West Virginia State Police tells WSAZ.com a missing persons investigation has turned into a death investigation.

A heavy police presence has been reported along Raccoon Creek Road near Beech Fork.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person in Bell County
Bell County officials searching for missing woman
Gov. Beshear gives a COVID-19 update
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-week-old in Jefferson County
8-week-old found safe
Photo Courtesy: London City Fire Department Facebook
At least one injured in crash on busy Kentucky interstate
A crash was reported.
KSP investigating deadly Perry County crash

Latest News

Knott Filters 11 pm
Knott County Filters 11 p.m.
A person holds a mask while walking outside, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Knox County Health Department reports record number of deaths
15 members of the Kentucky National Guard Have been deployed to Baptist Health Lexington....
Kentucky National Guard begins work to help at Baptist Health Lexington
Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack says monoclonal antibody use is increasing across the state.
Monoclonal antibodies being used more often in Ky. to treat COVID-19