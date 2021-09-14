Advertisement

Corbin restaurant featured on the Food Network

(Noelle Williams)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A restaurant in Corbin is going to appear on the Food Network on Tuesday night.

The Wrigley will be featured on ‘American Restaurant Battle’.

People in Corbin hope the show will bring more traffic and tourism to restaurants all throughout the city.

“Well I’m hoping it just shines a light on the Wrigley and the whole region of Appalachia cause the cuisine that’s down here is so fantastic and amazing and highly unique.”

The show airs Tuesday night at 10 p.m.

